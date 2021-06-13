Israel Adesanya details moment he saw Marvin Vettori’s ‘soul leave his eyes’ during UFC 263 fight
Israel Adesanya bounced back from a disappointing loss at light heavyweight in March of 2021 to blank middleweight contender Marvin Vettori 50-45 on all three judges scorecards. It was a slick performance that showed some growth in the grappling department and reaffirmed "The Last Stylebender" as a tough man to beat on the feet (watch the highlights here). But it wasn't Izzy's best performance, at least as far as Adesanya himself was concerned.