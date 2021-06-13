Cancel
New York City, NY

On the Scene at Tribeca Festival

By ElizaBeth Taylor
 10 days ago

Tribeca Festival is off to an amazing start in the re-energized city of New York. Vanessa Hudgens came out after her screening of "Asking for It" for a soulful party at Nearly Ninth at Arlo Midtown. The legendary Supper Suite returned to the Big Apple for a night with toasts all around from partners GREY GOOSE Essences, PAC Protocol, Peroni Beer, and Billionaires Row Champagne. There was a ton of buzz around the filmmaker and the stars as they entered the red carpet. Fans came out just to get a glimpse from outside of the event that was a beautiful sign of the re-emergence of New York City.

