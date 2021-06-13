Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots 2021 Minicamp: Too Soon for Some Mac Magic?

By Mike D'Abate
Posted by 
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 8 days ago

As the Irish rock band Thin Lizzy once enthusiastically declared in their 1976 hit of the same name, "The Boys Are Back in Town."

Or, at least they will be on Monday.

The New England Patriots are set to begin the next phase of their offseason program for 2021, as mandatory minicamp opens in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Pats made quite the proverbial splash in the free agent market during the offseason, and several new faces are leading to lofty expectations.

For the next three days, evaluations will be made, predictions will be offered and the occasional "take" will provide ample fodder for the sports debate fire that will rage throughout the region until the start of training camp in late July.

However, if we are being honest, one storyline will stand above the rest: the state of the Patriots quarterback position in 2021.

For the first time since 1993, when the team selected Drew Bledsoe with the first overall selection, the Pats took a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft. With the 15th selection in 2021, the Patriots selected Mac Jones from Alabama.

By utilizing such valuable first-round draft capital, the Patriots are sending a clear message that Jones is their plan for the future of the position. After all, the Pats are coming off of a 7-9 finish to the 2020 season when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Unfamiliar territory, to say the least.

2020 was also the first time in recent memory that New England had legitimate questions surrounding the quarterback position heading into the season. With Tom Brady having his spot as the undisputed starter firmly secured since 2002, New England typically had little-to-no concern in the quarterback department.

With Brady deciding to take his talents to Tampa in March 2020, the Patriots were now faced with a question that plagues far more NFL franchises than not: What Now?

Great Expectations

Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham seemed to be the logical choice to succeed Brady as New England’s new man under center. The Pats’ fourth-round selection in the 2019 NFL draft had been touted as a prospect with good arm strength and adequate mobility. Despite a very limited sample size of pro-level game action, Stidham was already being heralded as a quarterback who could fit the ball into tight spots with the ability to drive the ball vertically when he had space to step into his throws.

Out with the GOAT, on to the Stidham Stump.

And, where did the legend of Jarrett Stidham begin? Well, the seedlings were planted during Patriots minicamp in 2019.

In the midst of rifling through completion statistics from 11-on-11 drills, the narrative of the backup quarterback began to take shape. The future of a highly successful franchise being placed on the arm of a quarterback yet to take an NFL snap. Even with Brady still very much in the Foxboro fold, the occasional practice completion by Stidham to a receiver in tight coverage had Patriots fandom wondering, can he be "the guy"?

In 2020, concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for minicamps throughout the NFL. Still, it was widely expected that New England was content to start Jarrett Stidham at the position for the upcoming season. The team did not draft a quarterback in 2020 and added veteran Brian Hoyer to field an expected backup role. With Stidham now the assumed starter, the Patriots would have to wait a bit longer to get a live look at QB1.

Plans abruptly changed in late June when the Patriots signed 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton. Newton’s previous reputation and prowess at the position served him well in earning the starting job from both Stidham and Hoyer during an abridged 2020 training camp.

However, one is left to wonder whether a strong performance by Stidham in minicamp might have prevented the Patriots from pursuing Newton? Unlikely as it may seem, the lack of a mandatory minicamp in 2020 at least allows for the question to be asked.

Pats Have Got a Brand New Mac

While it has been nearly one year since Newton’s signing, the narrative for this year’s minicamp is sure to be the same. Newton is likely to be sidelined with a hand injury, opening the opportunity for the remaining quarterbacks to make a lasting impression. Although Stidham (along with Brian Hoyer) remains on the roster, the future now seems to belong to Mac Jones. The 22 year-old had an impressive season as Alabama’s starter in 2020. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. His season culminated in leading the Crimson Tide to the national championship.

In Jones, the Patriots hope to have procured the services of a clear leader; as well as a very smart player at the position. His ability to understand pro-level object reads and multiple level progressions has earned him the praise of former Patriots coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Charlie Weiss. Jones has also demonstrated an understanding of the variety of concepts that will be required of him to succeed in the Patriots offensive system under head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Jones’ naysayers will point to his limitations outside the pocket as the reason for the Patriots making a mistake with this selection. While it is an accurate assessment to describe his arm strength as average, he does demonstrate a greater amount of athleticism than for which he is given credit. Jones has great field awareness and is capable of moving up in the pocket and delivering the ball to his target accurately and on-time. He is not a quarterback who will routinely create off-script plays outside the pocket. However, he has shown (even as recently as his Pro Day workouts and Senior Bowl practices) that he has enough mobility to take advantage of the space he has within the pocket.

‘Two Buckets’ From the Same Well

Now that Jones has donned a Patriots jersey — albeit a practice jersey, sporting a number (50) that he will not be wearing at the start of the season — the expectations continue to grow with each rep and completion. The Crimson Tide product has shown some signs of promise during the past few weeks of OTA practice sessions. Though his time on the field has been limited, he continues the daunting task of learning the Patriots playbook. By his own admission, Jones still has a lot to learn.

In fact, he is taking a mature and organized approach to his learning.

“I have a lot of room to grow and I have to make strides every day,” Jones told reporters last week. “I kind of have two buckets: The things I know, I keep in one bucket, and the things that I keep messing up or the things I’m not getting, I have to put them in another bucket and figure out what’s wrong. I gotta take that approach and learn from all the quarterbacks. So, it’s not just me. Learn from the older guys on the team and watch them practice and learn how to practice the best way I can so that when we get to the games, it will be easier.”

While it is unlikely that Jones will earn the Pats’ starting job in the advent of his rookie season, he is clearly the future plan at the position in Foxboro. However, he should be given the time and space necessary for him to grow into his prowess. Expectations beyond that do a disservice to Jones, his coaches and his teammates. The best way to fit into the Patriots offense is to win pre-snap reads, make anticipatory throws and demonstrate the ability to get the ball out on time.

Jones can do that.

The team with which the Patriots surround him will allow him to do it.

That being said, it will almost certainly take a lot longer than three days of Patriots mandatory minicamp for him to begin the process of creating some Mac Magic.

PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
12
Followers
116
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Nfl Draft#American Football#Irish#Thin Lizzy#The New England Patriots#Dem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

3 Patriots featured in ‘NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class of 2021’

Three members of the New England Patriots rookie class of 2021 will be featured in this season’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere partnership with Panini America. First-round quarterback Mac Jones, second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and fourth-round running back Rhamondre Stevenson earned spots among the most marketable rookies from the 2021 NFL draft.
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast for 2021

Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL—there's little sense in questioning that. However, quarterbacks cannot be successful on their own. There's a reason why some first overall draft picks flame out at quarterback: They generally go to teams lacking elite talent. Would Tom Brady be a seven-time champion...
NFLESPN

Mac Jones on Patriots QB competition: 'We're all in this together'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton didn't practice Thursday due to a right hand injury, and first-round draft pick Mac Jones mostly worked behind Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer as he prepares for a possible training-camp competition in late July. "I'm the rookie so I'm just...
NFLprovidencejournal.com

'A growing process': Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones faces pressure head-on

FOXBORO — As Mac Jones dropped back in the pocket, Patriots edge rushers sprinted off the edge like a pack of lions chasing a baby gazelle. The play should have been simple, with the rookie quarterback hitting running back Rhamondre Stevenson out of the backfield. Instead, the pressure got to Jones and his short pass was thrown too far for Stevenson to haul in.
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

Why the Patriots Stayed Away from Jones

After weeks of speculation, former Atlanta Falcons superstar wide receiver Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick. Despite the New England Patriots being cited as a destination of interest for Jones on multiple occasions, the Patriots ultimately did not show as much interest as anticipated.
NFLLowell Sun

How to follow Patriots minicamp, from Mac Jones to top storylines and position battles

In most years, NFL minicamps would represent little more than the end of the offseason. But 2021, of course, is not most years. Across the league, players have negotiated the reduction or elimination of Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices. It’s unknown what, if any, conversations were held in Foxboro, where voluntary OTAs have consistently drawn more than half the roster. But starting Monday, the Patriots are scheduled to hold three straight mandatory practices.
NFLUnion Leader

Patriots commentary: Mac Jones smart to dismiss notion of any quarterback competition

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Opportunity knocks for Mac Jones. With Cam Newton sidelined with a hand injury, the Patriots’ rookie first-round pick is getting more exposure to the offense just by having one fewer quarterback on the field. And with the presumptive starter currently missing OTA practice time, Jones has an opportunity to take advantage of Newton’s absence.
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

QBs in the Spotlight: Newton Update, 'Mac and Cheese'

With the New England Patriots set to return to the practice field Thursday, the collective eyes of Patriots fandom continue to be fixated on the quarterback position. Whether it be incumbent starter Cam Newton, rookie Mac Jones, third-year player Jarrett Stidham or veteran Brian Hoyer, there is never any shortage of coverage surrounding the men under center for the Pats.
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

Patriots, Giants to Hold Joint Practices This Summer

The New England Patriots have always enjoyed the opportunity to participate in joint practices with NFL teams during training camp. While the COVID-19 pandemic squashed that idea in 2020, it appears the Pats are ready to resume the practice in 2021. In fact, they will be welcoming a familiar face...
NFLMilford Daily News

What to watch for as the New England Patriots start minicamp

The New England Patriots will hold their three-day minicamp from Monday through Wednesday this week. The rules here are the same as they were with OTAs. There’s still no contact, tackling or fans allowed. However, minicamp is mandatory, so the Patriots should have a full slate of veterans attending —...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Star Could Reportedly Skip Team Minicamp

The New England Patriots will open their mandatory three-day minicamp on Monday, but there’s no guarantee star cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be there. Gilmore, a Pro Bowler each of the last three years and an All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019, is in entering the final year of the free agent contract he signed with New England in 2017. The 30-year-old, who was the subject of trade rumors last season and before the 2021 NFL Draft, has not attended voluntary workouts this offseason and could be looking to hold out for more money.
NFLPats Pulpit

Five stories to watch as the Patriots open their mandatory minicamp

The New England Patriots are set to open their 2021 mandatory minicamp on Monday. Over a three-day period, the team will continue working on teaching and implementing early schematic concepts and taking the next step in its development. The main difference to the other offseason workouts, of course, lies in...