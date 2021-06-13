Cancel
Premier League

Gareth Southgate handed new Harry Kane dilemma as Tottenham striker's future comes into focus

By Alan Smith
football.london
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland have lift off at Euro 2020 but their leader and talisman had little to do with this sweaty and uncomfortable 1-0 win over Croatia. On a sizzling Sunday afternoon at Wembley, Harry Kane struggled long before he collided with the woodwork when trying to get on the end of a Mason Mount cross an hour in and Gareth Southgate must simply be hoping this is a case of the captain biding his time and playing into form.

