Gareth Southgate handed new Harry Kane dilemma as Tottenham striker's future comes into focus
England have lift off at Euro 2020 but their leader and talisman had little to do with this sweaty and uncomfortable 1-0 win over Croatia. On a sizzling Sunday afternoon at Wembley, Harry Kane struggled long before he collided with the woodwork when trying to get on the end of a Mason Mount cross an hour in and Gareth Southgate must simply be hoping this is a case of the captain biding his time and playing into form.www.football.london