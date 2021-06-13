‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Does ‘Deeks’ Actor Eric Christian Olsen New Series Means He’s Exiting the Show in Season 13?

Will Eric Christian Olsen leave NCIS: Los Angeles for his new project?

Olsen is the executive producer of the Hulu series, Woke. The television show began filming Season 2 recently, so what does this mean for NCIS: Los Angeles? Olsen has been on the show since its inception, which means that he will juggle two series and their commitments. Unfortunately, during Season 1, Olsen did not appear on-screen and just worked behind the scenes.

The comedic Hulu show stars Lamorne Morris and Blake Anderson and is nothing like NCIS: Los Angeles.

“Keef (Morris) is an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes his life,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

Olsen’s production company, Cloud Nine Prods. recently signed a deal with CBS TV Studios. His production company sold the CBS medical drama Nurses to them along with the comedy Life Lessons.

Keith Knight is the co-creator and executive producer of Woke. Knight shared that producer John Will first approached him while he just began working with Olsen. He told Vulture that they brought it to their friend Will Gluck and the rest is history.

Olsen isn’t the only NCIS: Los Angeles star to work on other projects in different capacities.

Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye) recently finished filming her project, Os Vivos, o Morto e o Peixe Frito, which translates to “The Living, the Dead and the Fried Fish.” Ruah acted as director for the movie, which filmed in her home country of Portugal.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Cast Shakeups

Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles features numerous cast changes.

Rest assured, both Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J will once again lead the series. Ruah is also back as Kensi Blye along with Olsen returning as Marty Deeks.

Gerald McRaney who portrays Ret. Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride is now officially an NCIS: Los Angeles series regular. It is unknown if Linda Hunt will return as Hetty for the next season. She could not film during the beginning of Season 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she did return for the season finale and let’s face it, no one can replace Hetty.

Unfortunately, Nell Jones (Renee Felice Smith) and Eric Beale (Barrett Foa) have left NCIS: Los Angeles. Their characters left the country to work on Beale’s tech business venture.

This may not be the last we see of the pair as their exit left room for cameos. When asked if she would like to return to the show for the historic 300th episode, Smith said, “of course.”