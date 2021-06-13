Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Does ‘Deeks’ Actor Eric Christian Olsen New Series Means He’s Exiting the Show in Season 13?

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckVMb_0aT20Aee00

Will Eric Christian Olsen leave NCIS: Los Angeles for his new project?

Olsen is the executive producer of the Hulu series, Woke. The television show began filming Season 2 recently, so what does this mean for NCIS: Los Angeles? Olsen has been on the show since its inception, which means that he will juggle two series and their commitments. Unfortunately, during Season 1, Olsen did not appear on-screen and just worked behind the scenes.

The comedic Hulu show stars Lamorne Morris and Blake Anderson and is nothing like NCIS: Los Angeles.

“Keef (Morris) is an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes his life,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

Olsen’s production company, Cloud Nine Prods. recently signed a deal with CBS TV Studios. His production company sold the CBS medical drama Nurses to them along with the comedy Life Lessons.

Keith Knight is the co-creator and executive producer of Woke. Knight shared that producer John Will first approached him while he just began working with Olsen. He told Vulture that they brought it to their friend Will Gluck and the rest is history.

Olsen isn’t the only NCIS: Los Angeles star to work on other projects in different capacities.

Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye) recently finished filming her project, Os Vivos, o Morto e o Peixe Frito, which translates to “The Living, the Dead and the Fried Fish.” Ruah acted as director for the movie, which filmed in her home country of Portugal.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Cast Shakeups

Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles features numerous cast changes.

Rest assured, both Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J will once again lead the series. Ruah is also back as Kensi Blye along with Olsen returning as Marty Deeks.

Gerald McRaney who portrays Ret. Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride is now officially an NCIS: Los Angeles series regular. It is unknown if Linda Hunt will return as Hetty for the next season. She could not film during the beginning of Season 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she did return for the season finale and let’s face it, no one can replace Hetty.

Unfortunately, Nell Jones (Renee Felice Smith) and Eric Beale (Barrett Foa) have left NCIS: Los Angeles. Their characters left the country to work on Beale’s tech business venture.

This may not be the last we see of the pair as their exit left room for cameos. When asked if she would like to return to the show for the historic 300th episode, Smith said, “of course.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barrett Foa
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Eric Christian Olsen
Person
Gerald Mcraney
Person
Daniela Ruah
Person
Blake Anderson
Person
Linda Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Ncis#Christian#Ncis#African American#Cloud Nine Prods#Cbs Tv Studios#Morto E O Peixe Frito#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Portugal
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Pics from Family Beach Day: ‘My 5 Loves’

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah loves to share family photos. And on Monday, she posted a picture of her two children walking on a beach. It defined the word blissful. She captioned the Instagram photo “my 5 loves.” As she usually does, Ruah also posted the caption in Portuguese — “Os meus 5 amores.” She tagged everyone, from her parents to siblings and husband.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Already Has Sights Set On ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Role

Who wouldn’t want to spend the year living and working in Hawai’i’? This “NCIS: Los Angeles” star certainly would. Despite many shows being cut recently, “NCIS: Los Angeles” is safe and will continue to air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. Nevertheless, actor Eric Christian Olsen who plays Detective Marty Deeks on the show is lobbying for a role on the new Aloha State spinoff, “NCIS: Hawai’i.'” It would certainly be convenient. The star already spends his off-season living in Hawai’i with his family. So, a role on the new show would make sense. During an interview, Olsen talked about the possibility of joining the new show.
Los Angeles, CAcartermatt.com

Why did Renee Felice Smith, Barrett Foa leave NCIS: Los Angeles?

If you’ve watched tonight’s new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, then you know the bad news that Barrett Floa and Renee Felice Smith are leaving. It’s a tough pill to swallow! These two have been a part of the show since early on in its run, and they have each contributed to making it precisely what it is.
Los Angeles, CAcartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale video: Why was Deeks taken?

Tonight on CBS, the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale is finally here — and as you would imagine, there’s a lot of drama coming!. We know that for Nell, a big part of her story will be about her future — will she take over Hetty’s job, and does that mean the end of Linda Hunt for good? We know that this is one of the questions viewers will be asking tonight.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Olsen Shares Unbelievably Cute Photo of He and His Kids on Bike Ride

Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: Los Angeles fame looks to be the ultimate dad, and is raising himself some fellow Outsiders in the process. Who has tickets to the gun show, two babies strapped to his bicycle-striding self, and stars in a popular NCIS spinoff? Why, Eric Christian Olsen, of course! The man himself is showing off his adorable fathering skills Monday as he shares an adorable shot of both his tiny ones ready for a bike excursion.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Wraps Up Filming On Latest Project with Heartfelt Post

After completing the film, “Os Vivos, o Morto e o Peixe Frito” (translates to “The Living, the Dead and the Fried Fish”), director Daniela Ruah sends a thoughtful message to her cast and crew via social media. In a quick clip in an Instagram post, Ruah shuts a film clapboard with “FINITO” scrolled across the center. In the caption, she thanks Portuguese production company, Ukbar Filmes, her team and the city of Torres Vedras.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Season 18 Finale: How, When To Watch

The NCIS season 18 finale airs today. According to the episode description, “Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak; Gibbs and Marcie discover the killer they’re tracking may be onto them.” The finale airs at 8/7 Central on CBS. Finale to Show a Softer Side of Gibbs. According to...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Gerald McRaney Promoted to Series Regular on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

NCIS: Los Angeles has promoted recurring guest star Gerald McRaney to series regular ahead of the 13th season. McRaney has appeared on the CBS procedural drama since 2014, playing retired U.S. Navy Admiral Hollis Kilbride, a longtime friend of Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt), the current Operations Manager for the Office of Special Projects branch of NCIS in Los Angeles. Kilbride often offers his advice and counsel to the NCIS crew during their undercover operations.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why a ‘Los Angeles’ and ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover Could Be in the Future

Who doesn’t love a good crossover? “NCIS” fans certainly do. It’s always fun to see your favorite television show characters appear in another series. And there’s a reason “NCIS” has been around for almost 20 years – the show knows what fans want. This is why the series has featured its fair share of crossover episodes. In fact, the series often brings the teams together for special missions. And doing so always makes for fast-paced action, intense drama, and some laughs.