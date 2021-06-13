2621 2ND AVENUE #501, SEATTLE, WA 98121
Beautifully updated studio w/magical city views! Spacious & efficient layout w/separate living & dining area. Gorgeously renovated open kitchen w/new D/W, Microwave, R/O & undercabinet freezer. Awesome deck was enclosed w/new glass windows which could be a great den/office or add'l private space. Large walk-in closet w/built-in's & new laundry stack W/D. Stunning tile bath. Huge storage closet. Luxury amenities incl gym, party rm, outdoor pool, spa, sauna, on-site mgr & spectacular views frm the rooftop garden deck w/seating & BBQ. Outstanding loctn - close to Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, dining, shopping, coffee shops, waterfront & more. Incredible price & value for this extraordinary studio in the heart of Belltown!www.urbancondospaces.com