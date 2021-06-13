Cancel
UEFA

Denmark stars comforted Christian Eriksen’s companion Sabrina after he collapsed throughout Euro 2020 recreation – NEWPAPER24

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says Christian Eriksen’s companion believed her husband ‘had died’ throughout yesterday’s stunning Euro 2020 incident – as docs right this moment revealed the star collapsed after struggling a cardiac arrest. The legendary stopper mentioned Denmark gamers needed to reassure mother-of-two Sabrina Kvist Jensen that the...

UEFAPosted by
People

Christian Eriksen Sends Teammates a Video Message After Collapsing at Euro 2020: He's 'In Good Spirits'

Christian Eriksen is "in good spirits" after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during Saturday's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland. The soccer player, 29, has since recorded a video message from the hospital for his teammates from Denmark, updating them on his condition and encouraging them to focus on their next game against Belgium on Thursday, according to ESPN.
UEFA

Soccer-Denmark’s Eriksen conscious in hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020

Copenhagen (Reuters) -Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given CPR by medics after collapsing during his side’s Euro 2020 soccer match with Finland on Saturday, and was later conscious in hospital. The game was initially suspended but will be resumed at 1830 GMT, European football chiefs said. Eriksen collapsed suddenly in...
UEFA

Euro 2020 Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match

Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half. Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline. “The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” UEFA said in a short statement. The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him. After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland’s players also left the pitch.
Soccer

Jose Mourinho prayed and cried for Christian Eriksen and reveals Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s positive update on Denmark star after he collapsed on pitch and was ‘gone’ before being resuscitated

Jose Mourinho revealed he was lowered to tears after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch throughout Denmark’s Euro 2020 sport in opposition to Finland. In horryfing scenes, the Inter Milan midfielder fell to the ground in the course of the first half of the match in Copenhagen on Saturday night and required CPR earlier than being stretchered off the pitch and brought to hospital.
Premier League

UEFA

The day Denmark stood still: Christian Eriksen’s collapse and the heroes who saved him

A week ago Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during the Euro 2020 game against Finland, having suffered a cardiac arrest. His heart had stopped beating and, according to the Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen, he “was gone”. This is the story about the heroes of Copenhagen and how Eriksen’s life was saved – and what it meant for the nation.