Cross-Nation – Alvarez/Monleon declare final minute victory in Kazakhstan – NEWPAPER24

Cross-Nation – Alvarez/Monleon declare final minute victory in Kazakhstan. Rally Kazakhstan, Spherical 2 of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Nation Rallies. Lucio Alvarez and Armand Monleón snatched a late victory on Rally Kazakhstan immediately, the Toyota Hilux Overdrive crew taking the win by 28 minutes and 25 seconds after Mathieu Serradori – who had led from the beginning – was compelled into retirement immediately. Denis Krotov and Konstantin Zhiltsov claimed second within the MINI John Cooper Works Rally with Mattias Ekström and Emil Bergkvist taking third in comparable Buggy equipment.