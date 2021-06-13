Cross-Nation – Alvarez/Monleon declare final minute victory in Kazakhstan – NEWPAPER24

Mazepin makes assertion about unusual motion in final lap of Baku. Nikita Mazepin shouldn’t be making many mates within the Components 1 world to date this season. In Bahrain, he brought on a yellow flag spin that put out of motion the very drivers he had simply overtaken. He additionally blocked Sergio Perez when he was within the lead, and because the icing on the cake, on the final lap in Baku, he virtually pushed teammate Mick Schumacher into the wall when the latter tried to overhaul him.