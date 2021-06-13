Zimbabwe’s Elton Chigumbura to retire from worldwide cricket after Pakistan collection – NEWPAPER24
Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura to retire from worldwide cricket after Pakistan collection. Considered one of Zimbabwe cricket's most storied careers will draw to an in depth on the finish of the present tour of Pakistan, with Elton Chigumbura asserting his retirement following the T20I collection, which began immediately. The previous Zimbabwe captain, now 34, performed 213 ODIs for Zimbabwe, greater than anybody other than the Flower brothers Andy and Grant, and scored 4289 runs. As well as, he has performed 54 T20Is (earlier than the collection towards Pakistan), scoring 852 runs at a strike price of 142.71.