Parish Day School Awarded $1,000 Grant!

Congratulations to Parish Day School, in Virginia Beach, for their award of $1000 for their Recycling program!. We’ll be announcing one each day during the month of June. Parish Day School of Eastern Shore Chapel is a preschool in the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach, providing children ages 2-5 with an accredited and high quality preschool education. Parish Day School will implement a broad-reaching recycling program to encourage teachers, students, and families to reduce their waste stream. They will recycle classroom supplies; repurpose items such as paper towel rolls, shoeboxes and wine corks for art projects; and serve as a drop off location for difficult to recycle items, such as coffee pods, that will be processed through Terracycle.