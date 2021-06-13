Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Parish Day School Awarded $1,000 Grant!

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Parish Day School, in Virginia Beach, for their award of $1000 for their Recycling program!. We’ll be announcing one each day during the month of June. Parish Day School of Eastern Shore Chapel is a preschool in the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach, providing children ages 2-5 with an accredited and high quality preschool education. Parish Day School will implement a broad-reaching recycling program to encourage teachers, students, and families to reduce their waste stream. They will recycle classroom supplies; repurpose items such as paper towel rolls, shoeboxes and wine corks for art projects; and serve as a drop off location for difficult to recycle items, such as coffee pods, that will be processed through Terracycle.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool Education#Compost#Terracycle#Community Beautification#Commonwealth#Coca Cola
