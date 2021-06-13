Cancel
Pittsburg, CA

Pittsburg man found guilty for January 2021 shooting faces up to 22 years in prison

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 8 days ago

After removing ankle monitor being worn for attempted robbery case. Last month, defendant Brandon Hilliard of Pittsburg (date of birth is October 19, 1996) was found guilty by a Contra Costa County jury for the assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted manslaughter of a Pittsburg man – both charges are felonies. The shooting occurred earlier this year in Pittsburg. The jury also found true the enhancements listed in the charges against Hilliard, including use of a firearm and causing great bodily injury.

contracostaherald.com
