Pittsburg man found guilty for January 2021 shooting faces up to 22 years in prison
After removing ankle monitor being worn for attempted robbery case. Last month, defendant Brandon Hilliard of Pittsburg (date of birth is October 19, 1996) was found guilty by a Contra Costa County jury for the assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted manslaughter of a Pittsburg man – both charges are felonies. The shooting occurred earlier this year in Pittsburg. The jury also found true the enhancements listed in the charges against Hilliard, including use of a firearm and causing great bodily injury.contracostaherald.com