Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

5 Things You Should Know This Week – June 14th

By Maureen Dahill
Posted by 
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42N5z3_0aT1zV1K00

Dear old dad

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20th! Here’s a roundup of gift ideas for dear old dad – and you won’t even have to leave the neighborhood to get them. #shoplocal This guide will be updated so make sure to check back!

Sports Performance Program at Lifted Fitness

Only four spots left for Lifted Fitness Sports Performance Program This program is designed to make your high school athlete stronger, faster, and more explosive all while reducing the risk for injury. As the competition gets tougher, a safe and effective strength and conditioning protocol is essential for athletes to take their game to the next level. You can reserve your spot here!

The Return of Live Music

Lincoln and Capo have rolled out a whole summer’s worth of live music! Lincoln features live music on Thursdays 10pm-1am and Sundays 6pm-9pm. You can see the schedule here via Instagram! Capo’s Supper Club also has live music on Fridays, Saturday and on Sundays the wildly popular Sinatra Sunday!

Juneteenth Ride via The Handle Bar

The Handle Bar is featuring two special rides one at 9am and 10:30am at the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal on Saturday, June 19th to benefit Black Boston – a non-profit community organization that strives to uplift and support Black Bostonians. You can learn more here!

Coppersmith has a new Summertime Cocktail Lineup

Is there nothing more enjoyable than sipping a delicious beverage outdoors on a cool summer night or a sunny afternoon? Well, Coppersmith – home of the airdeck – has just launched a new summer cocktail list featuring new additions like:

🍸 Bubbles for Your Troubles: New Amsterdam citrus vodka, orange liqueur, lemon & cranberry juices topped with prosecco ⁠⁠

🍹 Frosé⁠⁠

🍸 Bang Juice: Bacardi rum, Pama liqueur, pineapple & orange juices topped with Gosling’s ginger beer⁠⁠

🍹 Cucumber-Basil Smash: Hendricks gin, muddled cucumbers, basil simple, lemon juice, soda water⁠⁠

🍸 Berry Cooler: New Amsterdam berry vodka, seasonal berries, fresh mint, lime juice, soda water⁠⁠

Cheers to summertime!

Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
708
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice Bar#Citrus#New Amsterdam#Prosecco#Capo S Supper Club#Black Bostonians#Pineapple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Everything to Know About Bar Volpe, a New Italian Restaurant in Southie

Top Chef contestant, 2018 James Beard Award winner, and Fox & the Knife chef/owner Karen Akunowicz is doubling down in Southie. She’s opening a new southern Italian restaurant and market called Bar Volpe, where Backyard Betty’s used to be (170 West Broadway). Bar Volpe will be just steps away from Fox & The Knife, but it’ll spotlight more seafood and vegetables. It’ll also feature a wood-fire grill and pastificio (live pasta-making) space, which will make items for the restaurant as well as Fox Pasta to-go items.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – June 18th

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20th! Here’s a roundup of gift ideas for dear old dad – and you won’t even have to leave the neighborhood to get them. #shoplocal This guide will be updated so make sure to check back!. Myoli Bay Pop Up at Love Child on West...
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Donna Summer Disco Party Returns…sort of

Just when roller skates are having a moment, it was announced the return of the annual Donna Summer Disco event – but without roller skates this year. To the younger generation – disco was a thing and the Queen of Disco was none other than Dorchester’s own Donna Summer. To pay tribute to her, the City of Boston is honoring her once again with the annual “A Celebration of Summer: The Donna Summer Memorial Disco Party. ”
LifestylePosted by
Caught in Southie

It’s National Lobster Day: Celebrate in Southie

In celebration of National Lobster Day – we say head out and celebrate in the neighborhood!. Sully’s has a delicious lobster roll and it won’t break the bank! The lobster roll is packed with fresh lobster meat and served on a grilled roll. While you’re there, you might as well add some handmade onion rings to your order too. You’ll thank us later!
CelebrationsPosted by
Caught in Southie

Father’s Day Gift Guide – South Boston

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20th! Here’s a roundup of gift ideas for dear old dad – and you won’t even have to leave the neighborhood to get them. #shoplocal This guide will be updated so make sure to check back!. For the Whiskey Lover Dad. J.G. Clay Whiskey Gift...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Caught in Southie

Frozen Drink SZN: A South Boston Roundup

Sunny skies and warmer temps! You know what that means? Frozen drink season! From mudslides to frosé, we’ve rounded up some Southie places to get frozen drinks!. You can enjoy frozen Margaritas (passionfruit, strawberry, or blood orange), Frozen Espresso, Frozen Painkillahhs (Mad River Rum, orange, pineapple, Coco Lopez) and the June Frozen Special – Bungalow Slush with Castle Island Bungalow Glow Sour Ale, house infused spicy tequila, lime, agave, mango with your chips and guac at Loco!
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Beware of Lion’s Manes

If you’re like us, seeing jelly fish in the ocean – or worse – bumping into a jelly fish while swimming – freaks us out. Now picture seeing a giant jelly fish in a deep red color swimming near the beach. (Cue the Jaws theme.) The Department of Conservation and...
Webster, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Sorry, Southie – but you’re cheugy!

Websters Dictionary defines “cheugy” as…JK Webster’s Dictionary is not wasting its perfectly. good time defining “cheugy”. If you have any interactions with the TikTok generation, you may. have heard the word “cheugy” and didn’t ask what it meant because you were embarrassed. and didn’t want to appear old and uncool,...
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Beach Etiquette

Just a few short years ago (ok fine, more like a decade ago but when you get old you start to round down) I would head down to M St Beach with a Jackie Collins novel and be one of two people at the beach…the other being a nutjob with a metal detector obvi. I didn’t really have to worry about anyone else and could do pretty much as I pleased because who really cares what metal detector Joe thinks. Oh how times have changed. The beaches in Southie have gone from underused oasis to some of the best and cleanest in the country, and hence some of the most crowded. Now for the record I am not complaining. I’m glad our beaches are being used and that people of all ages are enjoying them, BUT when beaches are more crowded your etiquette game needs to be on point, and some of ya’ll need help, aka me. Sidebar, I don’t know how a woman who was once shut off at and asked to leave a Jason Mraz concert became the Caught In Southie go-to for etiquette but here we are. Anyhoo, here are my beach etiquette tips!
LifestylePosted by
Caught in Southie

M Street Beach is packing them in

If you love being being packed in like sardines on a 90 degree day, then M Street Beach is the place for you! Hundreds of beachgoers packed the neighborhood beach on Saturday around 2pm. The tide is currently on its way out (2:45pm low tide) which makes us wonder where are all these people going to go when the tide comes in.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Take a Vaxed + Relaxed Cruise

Massachusetts is one of the most vaccinated states in America (yay for science, tough break for Jenny McCarthy), and it just so happens to sync up with boating season. Coincidence? I think not! The universe wants your vaxed ass to whoop it up on a boat!. Now I personally don’t...
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

New Workouts to Try in South Boston

Things are slowly going back to normal in the world. People are getting vaccinated. Mask mandates and COVID restrictions for businesses have been lifted and new workouts are starting to surface in the neighborhood! Here are some new ones to try!. Backyard Bos. BACKYAHD BOS was created by three local...
WorkoutsPosted by
Caught in Southie

Pleasure Bay Beach Yoga with DaisyFace

Join Morgan of daisyface flow at Pleasure Bay* for four high energy hour-long flows on the water. An invigorating all-levels, vinyasa style class that is meant for the newer yogi & those looking to expand their preexisting practice. Classes are offered on Wednesdays at 6pm, Fridays at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and Sunday at 6pm.
RestaurantsPosted by
Caught in Southie

Bar Volpe – coming to South Boston

Karen Akunowicz — chef and owner of the acclaimed Fox & the Knife will be opening another restaurant in the neighborhood! Bar Volpe!. According to Food & Wine Magazine, Bar Volpe will feature Southern Italian cuisine – think seafood, vegetables and pastas. There will also be a wood-fire grill and a glass encased pasta shop inside this 5200 square foot restaurant.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

The Return of Boston Calling

The organizers of Boston Calling announced it headliners and the return of the wildly popular music festival in May of 2022. A limited number of “early bird” tickets have officially gone on sale for next year’s Memorial Day weekend shows, from May 27 to May 29. Foo Fighters and Rage...
DrinksPosted by
Caught in Southie

It’s National Wine Day!

Happy National Drink Wine Day! It seems like every day it’s a different National Whatever Day, National Salad Day, National Wave To Your Letter Carrier Day, National Replica Colonial Rocking Chair Day, as someone who looks to such days for writing inspiration it can get a little ridiculous. But National Wine Day, now that’s a holiday I can get behind.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Luxury Mini Golf is coming to the Seaport

We’ll never be bored in the neighborhood. We’ve got dart throwing via Flight Club, ping-pong via Spin, Kings for bowling and now, according to Boston Eater, the Seaport will have luxury mini golf in early 2022 as part fo WS Development off of Seaport Blvd (Block M). Puttshack – “upscale...