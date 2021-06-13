5 Things You Should Know This Week – June 14th

Dear old dad

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20th! Here’s a roundup of gift ideas for dear old dad – and you won’t even have to leave the neighborhood to get them. #shoplocal This guide will be updated so make sure to check back!

Sports Performance Program at Lifted Fitness

Only four spots left for Lifted Fitness Sports Performance Program This program is designed to make your high school athlete stronger, faster, and more explosive all while reducing the risk for injury. As the competition gets tougher, a safe and effective strength and conditioning protocol is essential for athletes to take their game to the next level. You can reserve your spot here!

The Return of Live Music

Lincoln and Capo have rolled out a whole summer’s worth of live music! Lincoln features live music on Thursdays 10pm-1am and Sundays 6pm-9pm. You can see the schedule here via Instagram! Capo’s Supper Club also has live music on Fridays, Saturday and on Sundays the wildly popular Sinatra Sunday!

Juneteenth Ride via The Handle Bar

The Handle Bar is featuring two special rides one at 9am and 10:30am at the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal on Saturday, June 19th to benefit Black Boston – a non-profit community organization that strives to uplift and support Black Bostonians. You can learn more here!

Coppersmith has a new Summertime Cocktail Lineup

Is there nothing more enjoyable than sipping a delicious beverage outdoors on a cool summer night or a sunny afternoon? Well, Coppersmith – home of the airdeck – has just launched a new summer cocktail list featuring new additions like:

🍸 Bubbles for Your Troubles: New Amsterdam citrus vodka, orange liqueur, lemon & cranberry juices topped with prosecco ⁠⁠

🍹 Frosé⁠⁠

🍸 Bang Juice: Bacardi rum, Pama liqueur, pineapple & orange juices topped with Gosling’s ginger beer⁠⁠

🍹 Cucumber-Basil Smash: Hendricks gin, muddled cucumbers, basil simple, lemon juice, soda water⁠⁠

🍸 Berry Cooler: New Amsterdam berry vodka, seasonal berries, fresh mint, lime juice, soda water⁠⁠

Cheers to summertime!