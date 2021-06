Big Monday: Nearly 50 high school playoff games set to be played

Call it Big Monday: Nearly 100 teams will hit the fields in Hampton Roads as the Virginia High School League postseason reaches a crescendo in Region A.

There’s baseball, softball and boys and girls soccer from Virginia Beach to Williamsburg and seemingly everywhere in between.

In baseball, Class 6 and Class 5 teams clashed over the weekend. Ocean Lakes outlasted Western Branch 4-3 in a Region A quarterfinal Saturday, and Landstown and Grassfield were scheduled to play Sunday after a rainout.

On Monday, a dozen more Region A baseball quarterfinals will be played in Class 4, Class 3 and Class 2.

In softball, six teams ranked among the 757Teamz top 15 gather at Stoney Run Park in Newport News for the Class 5 Region A quarterfinals. Nansemond River, ranked No. 3 in Hampton Roads, plays Gloucester at 4 p.m.

In girls soccer, the Class 5 Region A quarterfinals will resume at Powhatan Field in Norfolk after games were postponed because of weather last week. First Colonial and Maury play at 5 p.m., with the Patriots leading 2-0 with 28 minutes left. After that game finishes, Cox takes on Granby at 7 p.m.

Below is a look at Monday’s schedule. Full Region A playoff schedules and results for baseball , softball , boys soccer and girls soccer are available at 757Teamz.com .

Baseball

Class 4 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 Jamestown at #1 Menchville, 4:30 p.m.

#5 Warwick at #4 Great Bridge, 6 p.m.

#6 Grafton at #3 Wilson, 4:30 p.m.

#7 Smithfield at #2 Churchland, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 Hopewell vs. #1 Lafayette, 4:30 p.m. at Warhill Sports Complex

#6 Park View at #3 Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

#7 Lakeland vs. #2 Colonial Heights (at Shepherd Stadium), 6 p.m.

Class 2 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 Arcadia at #1 Poquoson, 5 p.m.

#5 Windsor at #4 Prince Edward, 5 p.m.

#7 Amelia at #2 Nandua, 3 p.m.

#6 King William at #3 Randolph-Henry, 6 p.m.

Softball

Class 5 Region A quarterfinals:

(At Stoney Run Park in Newport News)

Beach #2 First Colonial vs. Eastern #1 Granby, 4 p.m.

Peninsula #2 Gloucester vs. Southeastern #1 Nansemond River, 4 p.m.

Southeastern #2 Hickory vs. Peninsula #1 Kecoughtan, 2 p.m.

Eastern #2 Norview vs. Beach #1 Kempsville, 2 p.m.

Class 4 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 King’s Fork at #1 Menchville, 4:30 p.m.

#5 Warhill at #4 Churchland, 4:30 p.m.

#6 Great Bridge at #3 Wilson, 4:30 p.m.

#7 Hampton at #2 Grafton, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3 Region A quarterfinals:

#7 Phoebus at #2 Park View, 5 p.m.

#5 Lakeland at #4 Colonial Heights, 6 p.m.

Class 2 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 Nandua at #1 Randolph-Henry, 5 p.m.

#5 Arcadia at #4 King William, 4:30 p.m.

#7 Amelia County at #2 Poquoson, 5 p.m.

#6 Windsor at #3 Nottoway, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 4 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 Warhill at #1 Smithfield, 7 p.m.

#5 Jamestown vs. #4 Grafton, 6 p.m. at Wanner Stadium

#6 Warwick vs. #3 Great Bridge, 7 p.m. at Great Bridge Middle

#7 Churchland at #2 Menchville, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 Lakeland at #1 Park View, 6 p.m.

#5 Southampton at #4 Tabb, 5:30 p.m.

#6 Norcom at #3 Colonial Heights, 8 p.m.

#7 Petersburg vs. #2 Lafayette, 8 p.m. at Cooley Field

Girls soccer

Class 6 Region A quarterfinal:

East #3 Grassfield at East #2 Western Branch, 5 p.m.

Class 5 Region A quarterfinals:

(At Powhatan Field in Norfolk)

Beach #1 First Colonial vs. Eastern #2 Maury, 5 p.m. (resuming with FC leading 2-0 with 28 minutes left)

Beach #2 Cox vs. Eastern #1 Granby, 7 p.m.

Class 4 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 Hampton at #1 Menchville, 4 p.m.

#5 Great Bridge vs. #4 Warhill, 2 p.m. at Wanner Stadium

#6 Warwick at #3 Jamestown, 4 p.m.

#7 Wilson at #2 Smithfield, 7 p.m.

Class 3 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 Park View at #1 York, 7 p.m.

#5 Lakeland at #4 Tabb, 7 p.m.

#7 Phoebus vs. #2 Lafayette, 5:30 p.m. at Warhill Sports Complex

#6 Hopewell at #3 Colonial Heights, 6 p.m.

Class 2 Region A quarterfinals:

#8 Arcadia at #1 Franklin, 6 p.m.

#5 King William at #4 Nandua, 4:30 p.m.

#7 Bruton at #2 Prince Edward, 6:30 p.m.

#6 Bluestone at #3 Poquoson, 6 p.m.