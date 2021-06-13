Cancel
311 Report: South Boston is Fed Up with neighbors

By Maureen Dahill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRv24_0aT1zIn700

What is going on?

311 was a buzz with activity this weekend. There were the everyday reports of illegal parking, littering, and the like but then there were these two gems.

Homemade sign angry

Imagine being so angry that you bust our the Sharpie markers and poster board and hang a sign – complete with F-bombs – for your neighborhood to see! This resident has had it up to here with Karen’s and boomers ratting out neighbors for loud music and parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9r1L_0aT1zIn700

It states that there is an influx of boomers and Karens in the neighborhood but we have a feeling that most likely they’ve been in Southie for a lifetime.

Sidewalk Saga

This resident is sick of the lines on West Broadway and the lack of respect by the drunk people in the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2OiN_0aT1zIn700

And of course, this report generated this response:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRBdq_0aT1zIn700

And so the battle continues! If you come across a gem of 311 report, email us at maureendahill@gmail.com

Boston, MA
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/
