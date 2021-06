The estimated Covid-19 reproduction “R” number in England has risen to between 1.2 and 1.4 - up from 1.0 to 1.2 a week ago.Department of Health and Social Care data published on Friday showed that the daily growth rate of infections in the country was estimated to be between 3 per cent and 6 per cent, up from 0 per cent to 3 per cent in the previous week.An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected with the coronavirus will go on to infect between 12 and 14 other people.The latest figures...