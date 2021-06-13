Josh Parent Drops 2 Seconds in 400 IM, Rises to #10 All-Time 15-16 Boys

U.S. Olympic Trials: Kate Douglass Tops 200 IM Prelims, Madisyn Cox Bounces Back for Second Seed. Competing in her first Olympic Trials final, incoming University of Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass put up the swim of a lifetime, her time of 56.56 almost a second quicker than her pre-meet lifetime best of 57.43. However, Douglass fell just short of earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, finishing 13 hundredths behind Claire Curzan for second. However, Douglass was back in the pool Tuesday morning and impressing again as she claimed the top seed for the women’s 200 IM semifinals. On the breaststroke and freestyle legs, Douglass pulled away from 2018 national champion Kathleen Baker in heat six and swam a time of 2:10.53 to improve upon her best time of 2:10.72.