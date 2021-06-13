Cancel
Josh Parent Drops 2 Seconds in 400 IM, Rises to #10 All-Time 15-16 Boys

swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2nd heat of men's 400 IM saw 3 lifetime bests, including a 4:21.90 from 16-year-old Bluefish swimmer Josh Parent. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The 2nd heat of men’s 400 IM saw 3 lifetime bests, including a 4:21.90 from 16-year-old Bluefish swimmer Josh Parent. 4:21.90 marks a personal best by 1.99 seconds, and moves Parent up to #10 all-time in the boys 15-16 400 IM rankings. It’s a significant jump for Parent, who was previously 23rd in the age group.

