StramperShop StamperPress French press coffee maker features high-quality ceramic
Brew your cup of Joe with elegance when you have the StramperShop StamperPress French press coffee maker. This beautiful coffee maker boasts high-quality ceramic and stainless steel materials. They help the coffee maker keep a consistent temperature throughout the brewing process, giving you a rich, balanced cup of coffee. Additionally, the hourglass built into the handle lets you time your method. Best of all, you don’t need any batteries or plugs to use this coffee gadget. Just add your ground coffee and boiling water. Then flip the timer. In four minutes, the sand falls, and you extract the ideal balance of flavors and oils from your grounds. That’s right; you’ll have barista-level coffee right in your own kitchen. Finally, this morning accessory boasts white and wood colors that give the overall design a minimalist Scandinavian look.thegadgetflow.com