New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Luis Severino suited up for the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday afternoon to take his first steps towards a return to the big club. Aaron Boone was quoted before tonight’s Yankees vs Red Sox game saying he was, “Very encouraged.” He went on to say, ” I have not seen the video yet, but my understanding… he threw the ball really well, the upper 90s with his fastball, went out for a third inning just ’cause his pitch count was so low. And what I’ve seen in his live batting practice sessions leading up to this have been really good. I know he feels really well, so continues to be encouraged and it sounds like today was another positive step.”