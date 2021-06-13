Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Poverty in the unemployment line and the trailer park, tricked by San Diego panhandlers

San Diego weekly Reader
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere are the best food bargains in downtown San Diego? Five-pound packages of nonfat milk powder can be purchased at the S and F store located at 15th and G streets. In front of the S and F early weekday mornings, a truck sells fruits and vegetables at bargain prices. A block away, at 16th and G, is the GTM, which has good buys in dried cereals and canned beans, and sometimes in peanut butter and soda crackers.

www.sandiegoreader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Trailer Park#Gtm#Dependent Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic. The White House said the...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

U.S. new home sales tumble to one-year low as prices soar

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a one-year low in May as the median price of newly built houses soared amid expensive raw materials, including framing lumber. The second straight monthly decline in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday was the...