Video Games

Battlefield 2042 Ditches Campaign and Instead Goes All in With Multiplayer

By Ben Hestad
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest and greatest Battlefield game has been officially announced as of June 9, and the announcement has come with quite a few surprises, most notably being that Battlefield 2042 will not have a campaign. That’s right, DICE is ditching the single player campaign in an effort to focus solely on the multiplayer aspect of the game – the only part that most players really care about with Battlefield and Call of Duty. Another thing that was mentioned was the fact that Battlefield 2042 will also not launch with a battle royale mode, so it will strictly be a traditional multiplayer shooter only. This definitely came as a surprise for many, but is it going to work out in the long run? What else do we know about Battlefield 2042 so far?

www.tvovermind.com
