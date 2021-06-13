CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons rumor: Damian Lillard for the No. 1 pick makes sense

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articlePortland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a jump shot against Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38). Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports. The...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Chauncey Billups sheds light on Blazers’ approach without Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are the Portland Trail Blazers. No star tandem in basketball is more synonymous with their incumbent team than Portland’s, a reality owed both to Lillard and McCollum’s longevity in Rip City as well just how much of the Blazers’ sustained success has been driven by them. Portland owns the league’s […] The post Chauncey Billups sheds light on Blazers’ approach without Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Blazers coach has interesting comments about Damian Lillard situation

The Portland Trail Blazers will sink or swim according to what Damian Lillard does, but their new head coach will not bend over backwards to accommodate him. Appearing this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups made some interesting comments about Lillard, saying that he would not push the All-NBA guard to stay in Portland.
NBA
Footwear News

Damian Lillard and Shaq’s Latest Shaqnosis Collab Is Dropping Soon at Reebok

We heard the news about Shaq and Damian Lillard’s latest take on the old-school Shaqnosis basketball shoes back in August, but they were hard to get your hands (and feet) on. The shoes, which go for $150, were only available at Sneakers N Stuff. But starting today, the sneakers will be widely available for purchase, including on Reebok.com. Featuring the hypnotizing concentric circle pattern that made the original model famous, the latest version is done in a black and red colorway to honor Lillard’s team, the Portland Trail Blazers, and is outfitted with both Lillard and Shaq detailing. In addition to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saben Lee
Person
Damian Lillard
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Why the Pistons will pursue Deandre Ayton

The Detroit Pistons will be monitoring the situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix very closely. Yesterday it was reported that the former number one pick failed to reach an agreement on a rookie extension with the Phoenix Suns:. Ayton wants a max deal and is very unhappy that he has...
NBA
The Spun

Damian Lillard Announces Decision On His NBA Future

Following an off-season full of trade rumors, NBA superstar Damian Lillard has made an official decision on his basketball future. Lillard, 31, reaffirmed his commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday afternoon. Even if the going gets rough this upcoming season, Lillard isn’t going anywhere. The NBA superstar is...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Sixers Trade Is Focused On Ben Simmons To Detroit

The Detroit Pistons hit the lottery this season when they got a chance to select Cade Cunningham with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, they could be looking for a backcourt mate for Cunningham and there is a big name available. Ben Simmons remains a huge storyline...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons Would Give Up Jerami Grant To Get Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has made his return to the city of Philadelphia, officially reporting to the Sixers' team facilities. However, few expect Ben Simmons to be a Sixer for the whole 2021-22 season, and report over this past offseason have consistently stated that Ben Simmons wants an exit to get a fresh start.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Draft#Portland Trail Blazers#The Detroit Pistons#The Nba Draft#Dame Time
Bleacher Report

Chauncey Billups Discusses Talks with Damian Lillard amid Blazers Trade Rumors

While Damian Lillard's long-term future with the Portland Trail Blazers isn't secure, it seems he'll have a strong working relationship with new coach Chauncey Billups heading into the 2020-21 season. "I've spent a lot of time talking with Dame, just about what I believe in, a lot of my core...
NBA
Yardbarker

Blazers HC Chauncey Billups: I won't preach 'stay here' to Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard made it no secret that he wasn't happy with how the Portland Trail Blazers have handled themselves this offseason. Between his disappointment with how the organization went about hiring a new coach and ensuing call-out of the front office’s "failed" free-agency recruitment, he has been honest with his annoyance.
NBA
The Spun

Damian Lillard Had 1-Word Reaction To LeBron’s Debut

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James stepped out on the court to tipoff his 19th NBA season on Tuesday night. And wildly enough, it appears the 36-year-old veteran hasn’t missed a beat. LeBron came out of the gate with a red-hot start, shooting 100 percent from the field on his...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Memphis loss revealed this huge weakness

The Detroit Pistons got blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second preseason game, which in and of itself, is no reason to be alarmed. The Pistons are one of the youngest teams in the league, they were shorthanded with Cade Cunningham injured, and just had a rotten night shooting the ball, which is going to happen more than we’d like to believe this year.
NBA
NBA

Damian Lillard embarking on pivotal season with Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — For all the handwringing this summer over Damian Lillard’s happiness in Portland, the Trail Blazers guard is staying put, hopeful the team’s moves will pay off. The biggest, of course, was parting ways with coach Terry Stotts after nine seasons. Portland hired Chauncey Billups, who has no...
NBA
RealGM

76ers Are Waiting On A "Prayer" For Damian Lillard Trade

It's no secret the Philadelphia 76ers would love to add Damian Lillard in a swap that includes Ben Simmons. A league source says that isn't realistic right now. That source added that the Sixers are "waiting on a prayer" in hopes of dealing for the Portland Trail Blazers star. When...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: What if the bench is better than starters?

The Detroit Pistons look to have a strong bench this year. That is a rare asset for a team that went 20-52 last year. Actually, so far, they are doing better than the starters. What if this trend continues?. The Pistons have a group with size, experience, shooting and the...
NBA
Standard-Examiner

‘I really bleed purple’: Damian Lillard’s full speech at Weber State Hall of Fame induction banquet

Five new people were inducted into the Weber State Hall of Fame last month, a class postponed to due COVID-19 in 2020. One of them was basketball superstar Damian Lillard (2008-12), who met the eight-year waiting period for selection to the hall after becoming the only men’s basketball player in Big Sky Conference history to be named an All-American.
OGDEN, UT
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Preseason injuries setting the Pistons back

The Detroit Pistons preseason has not gone to plan so far. We’ve yet to get our first look at number one pick Cade Cunningham, whose ankle injury has kept him sidelined and is starting to be more of a concern. Now Killian Hayes has been ruled out for game three...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This preseason problem could be a big deal

The Detroit Pistons have split their first two preseason games, looking great against the Spurs and then getting blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies. The Memphis game exposed some offensive weaknesses, but in both games there was a big problem that could plague the Pistons this entire season: rebounding. The...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy