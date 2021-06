Even with Ryan Fitzpatrick being the most seasoned and highest-paid quarterback on Washington's roster, the starting job to begin the 2021 regular season isn't locked up for the bearded veteran. As he signed his one-year deal with the club earlier this offseason, the only thing that was guaranteed to Fitzpatrick was that he'd be the club's starter when the team opened camp. From that point on, it's an open competition where any one of Washington's quarterbacks has a chance to ascend atop the depth chart.