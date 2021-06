Two games into a tournament that was meant to cement his status as the world’s best No9, Harry Kane has been substituted twice and is yet to have a shot on target. If there was a feeling after the Croatia game that he was easing himself into proceedings, last night it became clear that he is off the pace and uncertain of his exact movements in this system. The service was poor, undoubtedly, but Kane has proven his ability to create for himself and others time and time again in the past. Why has he struggled to this extent? Tiredness is perhaps the most convincing excuse and, while only a fool may be tempted to write him off, the pressure will be ramped up further against Czech Republic on Tuesday.