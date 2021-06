GRANGEVILLE — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs began their season with a strong pitching performance from Blake Schoo, and played even stronger defense behind him, and beat Moscow 6-0 in their league game Sunday, June 6. The second game of the twinbill went 8-5 in Moscow’s favor, as the Blue Devils booked the final out only after the would-be tying run stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.