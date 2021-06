The PIAA baseball and softball quarterfinals begin on Thursday with two local baseball teams and two local softball teams vying for a shot at the state finals next week. In 3A baseball action, Central, the District 6 champion, will play District 10 champion Hickory at 5 p.m. at Showers Field in DuBois. In the bracket right next to the Scarlet Dragons, Tyrone, the district runnerup, plays Hopewell at 4:30 p.m. at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City. If both Central and Tyrone win, the two teams would play for a fourth time next Monday in the state semifinals.