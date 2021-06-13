Burger King Was ‘Infired’ by BTS and the ‘Love Yourself’ Era

…Write a love letter to yourself — and not just any love letter. One of my clients was feeling quite depressed because she did not feel she could meet someone to date. She was in a downward spiral about all that this meant about who she was. Too this and not enough of that. We sent her on a three-week solo road trip. Her assignment was to reject notions of dating for just three weeks and instead focus on falling in love with herself. Towards the end of the journey, she wrote a two-page love letter to herself. But this was not just any love letter. It demonstrated real love, which includes room and appreciation for all the imperfection and all of the exquisite beauty she had to offer herself and the world around her. As I read this letter, tears dropped from my eyes because she expressed what so many should feel but have not given themselves permission to feel: the wellful of adoration we can have for ourselves. And the authentic love for all we are.