2022 WR Jaleel Skinner was on FSU's campus last week for an unofficial visit. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Ivins / 247Sports) Jaleel Skinner is one of the most highly sought skill players in the class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wide receiver/tight end from Greer (S.C.) High School boast offers from more than two dozen Power-5 programs. He has also begun to take unofficial visits, which included a trip to Tallahassee to meet with coach Mike Norvell and the FSU staff last week.