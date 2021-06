On Monday night, one of the best teams in the American League West prepares for game one of a four-game set with the worst, as the Oakland Athletics meet the Texas Rangers. The Athletics are one of the best teams in the majors right now, coming into Monday night wit ha 44-29 record. That is the second-best record in the American League, behind West division leading Houston Astros, and fourth in all of baseball. They just wrapped a three-game set against the New York Yankees, where they took of three from the Bronx Bombers. Before falling to New York on Saturday, the A’s had won seven straight games, and nine of the previous 11.