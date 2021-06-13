Cancel
15 Women Accuse Star Seattle Chef Edouardo Jordan of Sexual Misconduct

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 8 days ago
Seattle’s most popular celebrity chef Edouardo Jordan has been accused of sexual misconduct by 15 women who were either employees of his restaurant or worked in the Seattle food industry, according to the Seattle Times. One of the complainants says he forced his finger between her buttocks through clothing on one occasion. Another said he grabbed her crotch and a third woman said he slapped her bottom. The paper reports that other women reported unwanted kisses and touching. Another 10 women say that Jordan made highly inappropriate comments about their body parts or hugged them from behind.

