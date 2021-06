Nearly a week after leaving practice with a bone bruise in his throwing hand, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is still unable to take the field while recovering from the injury. But coach Bill Belichick did not appear overly concerned with the ailment when addressing reporters Thursday, saying Newton is "doing all right" and "getting better." For the time being, however, the veteran signal-caller will remain sidelined, enabling first-round draft pick Mac Jones more opportunities to earn snaps as the No. 1 QB.