Noblesville, IN

Noblesville couple opens Window Genie franchise

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Noblesville couple recently purchased franchise rights to a Window Genie. It opened May 5. “Window Genie is a service company. We do window cleaning, interior and exterior, wash screens, full house washes, gutter cleaning, window film, tinting for home windows, and in the fall, we do holiday lights,” said Gary Lehman, who co-owns the franchise with his girlfriend, Shawna Tylke. “We cover all of the east side of Indianapolis clear up to Arcadia and out to Anderson, Pendleton, Fortville, down to Greenfield and back.”

