Detroit, MI

Detroit Starting Lineup: June 13, 2021 (Indycar Series)

By Shane Walters
Racing News
Racing News
 8 days ago
Indycar starting grid for race two of the Detroit Grand Prix; Qualifying results from Belle Isle. Later this afternoon, the Indycar Series will return to Belle Isle Park for race number two of the double-header weekend. This morning, the cars are back on the grid in the streets of Detroit for anther round of qualifying.

Ferrucci handed two more IndyCar starts with RLL in Detroit

Santino Ferrucci will start two further races for Rahal Letterman Lanigan in this weekend’s IndyCar double-header in Detroit. The 23-year-old, who lost his full-time drive with Coyne at the end of last season, returned to the series with RLL at the Indianapolis 500. He drove a third car alongside regular drivers Takuma Sato and Garham Rahal.
Mid-Ohio Race Results: June 4, 2021 (ARCA Menards Series)

ARCA race results from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Today, the ARCA Menards Series unloads in Lexington, Ohio. The 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is set for some stock car racing. View full Mid-Ohio race results below. Sonoma/Mid-Ohio: Menu. TV | Entries | iRacing Chicago | ARCA Qual (Mid-Ohio) |...
2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds

F1 Drivers Championship | F1 Constructors Championship. Odds to Win the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Bet on the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds at BetOnline Sportsbook. Receive a 50% Welcome Bonus up to $250. Receive...
IndyCar Announces Detroit Penalty For CGR No. 10

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar officials have announced a six grid-spot penalty for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry of Alex Palou for an unapproved engine change prior to the start of the Indianapolis 500. Palou finished second at Indianapolis. The team was in violation of:. Rule 16.5.4. Once an Indianapolis...
Detroit IndyCar and IMSA weekend schedule at Belle Isle

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear will welcome followers in its grandstands and attendees on the Belle Isle occasion can even be capable of entry the Fifth Third Financial institution Paddock freed from cost. Learn Additionally: Grand Prix organizers introduced that a number of thousand extra reserved grandstand tickets can be obtainable to followers at this yr’s occasion. Tickets are actually obtainable for on-line buy. Consequently, Grand Prix organizers are opening up the Fifth Third Financial institution Paddock to all reserved grandstand ticketholders, in addition to followers that buy common admission tickets for race weekend. Schedule – all occasions native (Japanese) Friday, June 11 eight.00-9.30am – IMSA first practice9.50-10.30am – Indy Lights observe12.00-1.40pm – IMSA second practice2.30-Three.00pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 13.30-Four.35pm – IMSA qualifying5.00-6.15pm – IndyCar observe Saturday, June 12 9.30-9.50am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 210.10-10.30am – IMSA warm-up11.00-11.45am – IndyCar qualifying for Race 112.10-1.00pm – Indy Lights RACE 11.58pm – IndyCar “Drivers, begin your engines”2.00-Four.00pm – NBC broadcast2.05pm – Inexperienced flag: NTT IndyCar Collection’ Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear (70 laps)5.00pm – IMSA formation laps5.10pm – IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Automobile Championship race (1hr40minutes)Sunday, June 13 9.15-10.00am – IndyCar qualifying for Race 210.35-11.25am – Indy Lights Race 212.00-Three.00pm – NBC broadcast12.43pm – IndyCar “Drivers, begin your engines”12.50pm – Inexperienced flag: NTT IndyCar Collection’ Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear (70 laps) #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani Photograph by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Photographs.
Power tops Detroit IndyCar practice, McLaughlin crashes

Will Power has set the pace in the only practice session for this weekend’s Detroit IndyCar double-header while fellow Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin crashed. McLaughlin wound up second-last of the 25 drivers at the completion of the 75-minute hit-out, with just five laps to his name. The New Zealander...
SRX TV Schedule: June 2021 (Stafford Speedway)

Stafford TV schedule/format/roster for the opening race of the new Superstar Racing Experience. This weekend, the Camping World SRX Series makes their debut via Stafford Motor Speedway. The track is a 0.5-mile paved oval in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. View the SRX tv schedule below. Stafford Menu: SRX. TV/Entries/Event Format |...
NASCAR rule change for Daytona/Talladega (2021)

NASCAR reacts to Joey Logano’s crash with new rules for remaining superspeedway races. Back in April, Joey Logano was launched into the air at 200mph. The driver was running 3rd at the time. The crash took place on the final lap of the first stage. Logano was sent backwards into...
Conor Daly 'ready to rock' in IndyCar doubleheader in Detroit

Conor Daly believes in racing momentum and the power of positive thinking, so it’s no surprise the NTT IndyCar Series driver is eager to take a spin around Belle Isle. Daly led a race-high 40 laps during the Indianapolis 500 on May 30, and he hopes to make another strong showing in a pair of races this weekend during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.
IndyCar Detroit Belle Isle doubleheader: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

After a two-year absence, the NTT IndyCar Series will return to Belle Isle Raceway in Detroit this weekend for a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader schedule of start times. There are 25 entries for each race as Santino Ferrucci was added this week in a third car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after his sixth place in the Indy 500. Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Dallara-Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing) and Romain Grosjean (No. 51 for Dale Coyne Racing) will return in Detroit after missing the Indianapolis 500.
IndyCar: 2021 Detroit qualifying – Full starting lineup

Another exciting qualifying session set the starting lineup for the second of two IndyCar races at Belle Isle Street Circuit this weekend. His start to the 2021 IndyCar season has not been ideal, but Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden is looking to get things back on the right track at Belle Isle Street Circuit in the second race of this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.
Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race

Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP went head-on into the tyre wall on the exit of the corner, after his throttle appeared to jam open as he downshifted. During the huge impact, the concrete barrier behind the tyre wall was pushed over by the severity of the hit, while the tyres were scattered over the catch fencing.