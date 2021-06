For any fans who only follow the Premier League, Romelu Lukaku will have come as a big shock so far at Euro 2020. The striker was moved on by Manchester United after failing to ever fully click at the club — a story that had already played out at Chelsea earlier on in his career. Today, he finds himself joint top of the golden boot race at the European Championships, having also played a pivotal role in setting up two further goals. He would be leading the scoring charts outright had it not been for an extremely marginal offside call against North Macedonia. Such form is far from a flash in the pan: the Belgian striker has had two excellent seasons in Serie A, to the point where Liverpool will be pleased a return to England does not currently appear to be on the cards.