Letter | Time to end state rental eviction moratorium

It is time for life to move on. I am a landlady with a 14-unit complex in Santa Cruz. I have tried to get access to the state rental assistance funding to no avail. The hurdle is that it takes both the tenant and landlord to agree and in most cases the tenants don’t cooperate. Being behind they do their best to avoid the issue. But in reality once tenants are truly faced with eviction they will inevitably become cooperative. The program simply needs to extend beyond the deadline and landlords need to be able to apply for lost rents without the need for the tenants to be involved. The longer we drag out the deadline the worse it gets for both sides.