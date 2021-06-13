Cancel
Public Health

Toyota Transport Vaccines To Help Kill Covid

By Martin Bigg
In the early days of the pandemic, automakers were finding inventive ways to kill covid. Honda, for example, developed new cabin air filter technology that can kill the virus, and Ford released a software update that increased the cabin temperature in Police Interceptor Utility vehicles to over 133 degrees Fahrenheit. With vaccinations being rolled out, Toyota is collaborating with the Los Angeles Fire Department to help transport vaccines to disadvantaged communities and make them accessible to residents in Los Angeles who are immobile or have limited access to transport.

