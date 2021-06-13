Cancel
Letter | Feels that women’s sports getting short shrift

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
NASCAR, an obscure sprint race in Watsonville, a drugged race horse scandal, a minor softball game in Ohio, a new coach at a small Oakland college, and an NBA coach getting fired all got notice in the Sentinel Sports section on a Sunday. Incredibly and shamefully there was not one printed word about the U.S. Open Women’s Golf Tournament being held at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Amazingly the PGA tournament in Iowa as well as a top golfer dropping out because of COVID-19 were covered. Sadly, there seems to be little doubt that women’s sports are given short shrift by the Sentinel. Tractor pulls in Broken Pelvis, Wyoming, probably would have gotten better coverage.

