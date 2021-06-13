Cancel
HAVEN's EtaProof ™ Range Blends Survival Tech With Comfort

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey Pieces: The Brigade pant is a classic BDU Cargo with an upgraded fit, materials, and hardware. The shape has been slightly modified for a more contemporary, relaxed fit, while the materials have been improved using midweight Stotz® EtaProofTM 200 — optimized for all-season comfort, weather resistance, and breathability. Buy:...

Haven Unveils Its Stotz(R) EtaProof™ Apparel Collection

After introducing its lightweight COOLMAX® collection that was designed to be wearable and comfortable in the scorching heat, HAVEN is now beefing up its clothing output with a brand new Stotz(R) EtaProof™ capsule. Both the tops and bottoms in this collection are designed with a slightly relaxed fit, and feature midweight Stotz® EtaProof™ 200 — an extra long staple fibre cotton material that’s both breathable and functional in all sort of weather conditions and was birthed in England in the 1930s.
Review: Giro Regime road cycling shoes bring top performance to mid-range comfort

Giro’s shoe range runs from about $100 up to $400, so the Regime’s $225 MSRP puts them squarely in the middle of the price spectrum. Fortunately, they perform like a high-end road shoe to justify the price. The carbon-injected composite sole isn’t their stiffest, but it’s solid, and the dual BOA L6 dial closures keep things simple.
WWD

Converse’s Holistic New Approach Listens to Consumers, Puts Comfort First

In Converse’s next chapter, the company says consumers will enjoy a journey all about comfort. Building on the success of its CX product series last year, Converse reports the collection has grown more than 15 times its original release to meet demand. According to the company, the proprietary comfort materials and technology, called the CX toolkit, includes the CX foam, CX stretch canvas and a rubber outsole to provide “next-level comfort benefits, ease of wear and a progressive design ethos to fuel movement.”
Father’s Day Gift Guide: Most Comfortable Shoes For Traveling

The right pair of shoes is a travel game-changer, whether he’s running through an airport, hiking a National Park or attending a business meeting. No one wants to have to sit out an experience because their feet are hurting. Thankfully, there are shoes that are so comfortable for travel, he’ll...
Adopting the Attractive and Comfortable Men’s Summer Fashion Variation:

As the summer is bringing up and there are countless such issues people confront, either it is dull skin, skin rays, or an uncomfortable environment. We have seen that summer and fashion don’t always go hand in hand for women and men. But most commonly, men face a lot of issues regarding adopting new wearing fashion changes. Every man is feeling like melting with suffocation at the time when the temperature goes up, even in working spaces or in-home.
Save 15% During Knoll's Modern Comforts Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Knoll is one of our favorite sites to shop for modern and mid-century furniture — it is right up there with Design Within Reach and Herman Miller when it comes to making high-quality home goods. Now through June 22, it is running the Modern Comforts sale, offering 15 percent off in a number of its top categories, including living room, dining room, outdoor and office furniture.
Metcalfe’s introduces color-coded bracelets to show COVID comfort level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local grocery chain wants to help meet-and-greets return to normal through color-coded bracelets. At all Metcalfe’s locations, shoppers can choose to grab and wear green, yellow or red wristbands called “social bands.”. Green gives the “go ahead,” for high fives and handshakes. By choosing yellow,...
Men's Blue Bamboo Comfort Multipack Brief

Ultra soft hand-feel with a supima cotton stretch blend that moves with you Flexible stretch Calvin Klein Underwear logo waistband with excellent shape retention Supportive pouch with contoured seams for a sleek fit. Color: blue.
Troubleshooting Puzzle: A Comfort Cooling System That’s Not Performing

In this month’s troubleshooting situation, the equipment that needs servicing is a split system and the refrigerant flow control is handled via an EEV (Electronic Expansion Valve, shown in Figure One, top). In addition to the valve itself, an EVC (Electronic Valve Control board) and two sensors are employed to...
Tech Business Culture Survival Guide

Research to reveal key learnings and opportunities for South West’s tech sector. Workplace culture experts Interaction are partnering with the collaborative technology network Tech South West to create the region’s first culture guide for the sector. The Bath-based firm which works with tech brands across the South West will conduct...
The Pillow Cube Is Super Odd, but It’s Also Incredibly Comfortable

Some products show up everywhere — subway ads, Instagram, celeb endorsements. With this series, we're testing such products to conclude one thing: Does it live up to the hype?. What’s everyone talking about?. Pillow Cube, a brand of cube-shaped memory foam pillows. What’s the buzz about?. The Pillow Cube claims...
Renault Megane E-Tech EV Revealed In Pre-Production Form With 280 Miles Of Range

Renault has revealed the upcoming all-electric Megane E-Tech crossover in its pre-production form and covered by a camouflage wrap. The new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric was previewed by last year’s Megane eVision concept and is the first Renault to use the Alliance’s modular CMF-EV platform, which also underpins the Nissan Ariya.
ARTnews

Italy’s Trifolio Blends Passion, Skill, and Technology to Mirror Masterpieces in High-End Art Books

Renowned book printer Trifolio takes great pride in creating its own works of art that replicate in stunning detail the masterpieces they contain. In its never-ending quest to constantly raise the standard of what can be achieved on the pages of books, the printer recently expanded its use of LED-UV curing with the installation of a second lamp. This move, says Trifolio’s owner, proves that the company has only begun to tap the technology’s potential.
Voice Tech: It’s Not Advertising

INFLUENCER: CODE D'AZUR's Jeroen Thissen and Erik Rave on key lessons they picked up while developing voice services. While everybody is talking about how ‘voice is coming!’ and ‘the rise of the smart speaker market in China’, there’s far less talk about the actual lessons from developing voice applications. That’s why, after three years of developing Google Actions for brands such as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and LeasePlan, we wanted to share six things we've learned in six short articles. The first lesson may be obvious, but it’s a very important one if you’re considering starting to work with the medium: It’s not advertising.
Innovative HR Platform Creates Perfect Cultural Blend Between Humans And Tech

Did you ever picture what the future would look like when you were young? I used to imagine people teleporting from one part of the world to another, robots roaming the streets, and cars driving us to our destination completely on their own. Teleporting might be farfetched—for now—but I must say, I wasn’t too far off with my predictions!
It’s OK to Be Comfortable While Camping

After years of roughing it, WildLands editor J.D. Simkins feels the call of the mild. Individual perception of camping is prone to vary as much as the gear, clothing, or food that outdoors enthusiasts lug along. For some reason, most of my camping experience has been spent under the assumption that it should remain as inherently primitive as possible. Even when I finally accepted the concept of car camping, an activity I dove into with the purchase of a 17-year-old Nissan Xterra, I remained under the impression it should be unrefined in its nature.
Blended Goat's Milk Cheeses

Trader Joe's is expanding its ever-growing cheese selection with the debut of new Mobay Cheese. Both goat's milk cheeses and sheep's milk cheese are fantastic on their own. However, Trader Joe's new Mobay Cheese combines the best of both worlds by bringing together these two varieties. The new Mobay Cheese is made by certified Master Cheesemakers at a renowned Wisconsin creamery. At this creamery, wheels of flavorful goat’s milk cheese and sheep’s milk cheese are stacked together with just a thin layer of grapevine ash in between them. The result is a cheese that showcases the creamy and soft texture of goat's milk cheese, with the light nuttiness of sheep's milk cheese. As Trader Joe's explains, Mobay is "best enjoyed in situations where you can truly sit and savor their complex, creamy flavors," such as on crackers or crostini, with plenty of fruit to pair with it.