HAVEN's EtaProof ™ Range Blends Survival Tech With Comfort

Trader Joe's is expanding its ever-growing cheese selection with the debut of new Mobay Cheese. Both goat's milk cheeses and sheep's milk cheese are fantastic on their own. However, Trader Joe's new Mobay Cheese combines the best of both worlds by bringing together these two varieties. The new Mobay Cheese is made by certified Master Cheesemakers at a renowned Wisconsin creamery. At this creamery, wheels of flavorful goat’s milk cheese and sheep’s milk cheese are stacked together with just a thin layer of grapevine ash in between them. The result is a cheese that showcases the creamy and soft texture of goat's milk cheese, with the light nuttiness of sheep's milk cheese. As Trader Joe's explains, Mobay is "best enjoyed in situations where you can truly sit and savor their complex, creamy flavors," such as on crackers or crostini, with plenty of fruit to pair with it.