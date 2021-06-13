CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Clint Frazier in Yankees' Sunday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is starting Sunday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
Yardbarker

Pete Rose torches Yankees’ Wild Card lineup, questioning Aaron Boone

There is no doubt that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone displayed a few interesting lineups throughout the 2021 season. Most would argue that he could’ve chosen more efficient batting orders, as the bottom half during the Wild Card was extremely inefficient. Beyond the first five batters, the Yankees hosted...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

Three ways to save the Yankees lineup from the one-trick mess it’s become

Brian Cashman spoke for more than an hour Tuesday in conjunction with the announcement that Aaron Boone would be returning on a three-year contract. In 60-plus minutes, the Yankees general manager covered a lot of ground with reporters about his returning manager and the likelihood of a changing roster. Most...
MLB
CBS Boston

The Red Sox Have Won Every ALCS Game 6 They’ve Played In

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will play the Houston Astros in a must-win Game 6 in the ALCS on Friday night. Boston has lost two straight games in the series, and now must win two straight on the road if they want the season to continue. The odds are not great for Boston, but the Red Sox have a history of pulling out Game 6 wins in the ALCS. A really good history. The Red Sox are 6-0 overall in previous ALCS Game 6 matchups. Of course, past success means absolutely nothing for the 2021 Boston Red Sox. But for a...
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Frazier
Person
Aaron Nola
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#Fanduel
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis adds intriguing pitcher from Mariners

The St. Louis Cardinals have added Ljay Newsome, an intriguing right-hander off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The offseason hasn’t even started yet and the St. Louis Cardinals are making roster additions, with their first move being an addition to bolster the depth of their pitching staff. On Friday, they claimed right-handed pitcher Ljay Newsome off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy