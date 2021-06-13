Cancel
Silverthorne, CO

Straight Creek Fire burning east of Silverthorne fully contained

By Robert Garrison
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7ziL_0aT1quV400

DENVER – The Straight Creek Fire burning off the south side of Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is at 100% containment. Firefighters fully contained the 8-acre fire Sunday.

On Saturday, around 50 firefighters made steady progress strengthening containment lines and mopping up through the significant amount of dead and down trees in the burn area. The fire saw no growth overnight Friday and reached 80% containment Saturday.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon and forced the closure of eastbound I-70 into the overnight hours. The interstate reopened, save for one lane, by Friday morning. CSP said that lane would be closed between Silverthorne and the tunnels.

Areas northeast of the fire, including Straight Creek Trail and the Tenderfoot trail system, have been closed for safety concerns.

Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon all enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday afternoon because of the fire, drought conditions and soaring temperatures expected through the next week.

Local crews will continue to monitor the Straight Creek Fire burn area. There has been no reports of structures lost.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

