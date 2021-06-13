Cancel
El Paso, TX

Buzzfeed claims El Paso is among America’s ugliest cities

By KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 8 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 does NOT endorse how El Paso ranked on this list.

The Sun City is considered one of the ugliest cities in America -- at least that's what a Buzzfeed article claims.

El Paso rated 12th among the 18 cities on the list.

The rankings came from Reddit users who were asked "What is the ugliest city you have ever visited?"

The comment used in the Buzzfeed article was: "El Paso, Texas depresses the hell out of me."

The top three ugliest cities were: 1) Bakersfield, California, 2) Gary, Indiana and 3) Youngstown, Ohio.

