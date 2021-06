LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers could not escape the injury bug during the 2020-21 season and it cost them a chance at repeating as NBA champions. James missed the longest stretch of his career after suffering a high ankle sprain, and though he was able to return, the Lakers could not overcome injuries in their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles was eliminated in six games,\ and it marked the first time James did not get out of the opening round of the playoffs in his 18-year career.