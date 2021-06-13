June 12th Severe Weather - SUMMARY

Effective: 2021-06-21 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Ashe; Watauga; Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILKES...SOUTHEASTERN WATAUGA AND SOUTHEASTERN ASHE COUNTIES At 611 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Deep Gap, moving northeast at 20 mph. Another strong storm was located near Boone. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Boone West Jefferson Glendale Springs Wilbar Deep Gap Todd and Rutherwood. This includes The following Location Appalachian State University. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH