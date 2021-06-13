Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary With Rare Photos

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Matt York/AP/Shutterstock

Love is in the air! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple on Saturday, June 12, by sharing several rare photos of themselves throughout their first year together.

“365. 52. 1,” the Phoenix Suns player, 24, captioned two snapshots via his Instagram Stories before tagging Kendall, 25, in the final video clip of what appeared to be the location for their anniversary date night. In the first photo, Kendall could be seen with her arms out standing against a sprawling blue sky and desert, while in the second picture, the model and her boyfriend floated next to each other in a body of water next to a large rock formation.

In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s set of photos, she shared a sweet snap of the pair cuddled up on the kitchen counter while Devin played with her dog. It appears to be from the same photo shoot as the cute image she used to go public with the athlete on Valentine’s Day. Kenny also shared a photo of Devin laying on an art piece inside an open-air dome and a picture of the couple holding each other tight during a flight on a private jet.

It appears it is “only a matter of time” before the happy couple, who first sparked romance rumors in April 2020, takes their relationship to the next level. The basketball player “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

The dynamic duo “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the source added. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.” Devin “knows” the reality star “would like some sort of a commitment,” the insider noted. “Everyone has a feeling that something will happen this soon.”

Kendall’s famous family is totally on board with their romance. They “adore” the Michigan native, a separate source previously revealed to Life & Style. “He’s a little shy at times, but he fits in perfectly. He’s sweet, he’s funny, he’s a gentleman and all-around a great guy … he’s become a member of the family.”

The E! personality is known for keeping her relationships private — but it’s clear Kendall is confident enough about her bond with her boyfriend to post about him online. “For the first time in her life, she‘s really into being part of a couple. She’s flaunting her relationship with Devin like never before,” the insider explained. “It’s so surprising that she’s sharing so much on social media. She never thought she’d get to that point, but she’s really enjoying posting silly pics of the two of them. Her life isn’t typical — she gets that — so this makes her feel normal.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see rare photos of Kendall and Devin they posted in honor of their one-year anniversary!