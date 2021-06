The brand new Goblin Drill card is now available for Clash Royale players who have participated in the Draft Challenge and racked up enough wins to get early access to the card before it gets its general release. A 4 elixir medium-cost card, will be a spawn type card, that is, it’ll be a building in the shape of a drill that will spawn regular goblins every few seconds. Once it is destroyed, it will spawn 4 additional goblins which can be used as a backup for other troops in the arena. As always happens when a new card arrives, players try to put together the best deck to fully utilize the new card. So we will be offering our choice of the top 3 decks that could be used with the Goblin Drill in Clash Royale.