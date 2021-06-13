Cancel
Banco Falabella wins Fintech Americas International Award for Innovation

By Helene Lindbergh
born2invest.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanco Falabella was recognized by Fintech Americas as one of the winners of the Financial Innovators of the Americas Award, taking third place (Silver) at the country level in the Channel Innovation category for its online customer experience monitoring project. Thanks to the development of this project, the bank has accurate, timely, and real-time information on the current status of its digital channels, without the customer having to say that something is not working.

