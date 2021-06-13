Outdoor art, concerts are hallmarks of summer in Greenville, SC
Ready to dip your toes in the post-pandemic travel pool, while balancing safety with some serious fun factor? Greenville’s got your back. This Deep South comeback kid has been on my radar for quite sometime now. Free trolley access, low-cost extras and a killer food scene have long made this place a great-value getaway choice. In the past few years, however, the eastern South Carolina city has seriously upped its game. With a unique vibe that blends a high-end art scene with local authenticity, it manages to feel like the quintessential American hometown.starexponent.com