Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed what Maki Zenin gained from a very important death with the newest chapter of the series! It's been a very eventful few chapters for Maki Zenin because although she had already gone through some huge physical changes following the Shibuya Incident, her transformation period is nowhere near done as the newest chapters have shown off in full. Just as with her physical changes, her new internal shifts have been brought out through some terrible strife and loss. Now the newest chapters have shown how much she has changed as a result.