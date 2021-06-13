Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

1922 — Gene Sarazen edges Bobby Jones and John Black to win the U.S. Open tournament.

1934 — Max Baer stops Primo Carnera in 11th round in New York to win the world heavyweight title.

1952 — Julius Boros shoots a 281 at Northwood Club in Dallas to win the U.S. Open over Ed Oliver by four strokes.

1958 — Tommy Bolt beats Gary Player by four strokes to win the U.S. Open.

1958 — Britain beats the United States 4-3 at Wimbledon to win the Wrightman Cup, the first win for Britain since 1930.

1981 — Donna Caponi Young wins the LPGA championship by one stroke over Jerilyn Britz and Pat Meyers.

1987 — The Los Angeles Lakers win their 10th NBA championship with a 106-93 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at the Forum.

1990 — Vinnie Johnson scores 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a 15-footer with seven-tenths of a second left, to give the Detroit Pistons a 92-90 win and the NBA title over Portland in five games.

1991 — Leroy Burrell sets a world record in the U.S. Championships in New York with a 9.90-second clocking in the men’s 100-meter dash. Carl Lewis, who held the record at 9.92 since the 1988 Olympics, finishes second.

1994 — The New York Rangers hold off the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup in 54 years. MVP Brian Leetch, Adam Graves and Mark Messier score goals and Mike Richter makes 28 saves for New York.

1995 — The Houston Rockets complete the unlikeliest of NBA championship repeats, sweeping the Orlando Magic with a 113-101 victory. MVP Hakeem Olajuwon finishes with 35 points and 15 rebounds.

1998 — Michael Jordan scores 45 points, stealing the ball from Karl Malone and hitting a jumper with 5.2 seconds left to give Chicago an 87-86 win and a 4-2 series victory over Utah for a sixth NBA title.

2005 — Asafa Powell breaks the world record in the 100 meters with a 9.77 clocking at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. Powell shaves one hundredth of a second off Tim Montgomery’s record of 9.78 set in Paris in 2002 — a mark that would later be wiped out because of doping charges.

2005 — Michelle Wie becomes the first female player to qualify for an adult male U.S. Golf Association championship, tying for first place in a 36-hole U.S. Amateur Public Links sectional qualifying tournament at Belle Vernon, Pa.

2007 — The San Antonio Spurs, who bounced over from the ABA in 1976, move in among the NBA’s greatest franchises with an 83-82 victory for a sweep of Cleveland. With their fourth championship since 1999, the Spurs join the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls as the only teams in NBA history to win four titles.

2009 — The Los Angeles Lakers win their 15th championship, beating the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 of the NBA finals. Kobe Bryant, the MVP, scores 30 points in winning his fourth title, the first without Shaquille O’Neal. It’s the 10th championship for coach Phil Jackson, moving him past Boston’s Red Auerbach for the most all-time.

2015 — Inbee Park shoots a final round 68 to finish at 19-under par to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the third consecutive year and retake the No. 1 ranking in women’s golf. Park of South Korea finishes the season’s second major five strokes ahead of 22-year-old compatriot Sei Young Kim.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asafa Powell
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Gary Player
Person
Hakeem Olajuwon
Person
Leroy Burrell
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Primo Carnera
Person
Brian Leetch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Stanley Cup#Ap#Northwood Club#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba#The Boston Celtics#The Detroit Pistons#The New York Rangers#The Vancouver Canucks 3 2#The Orlando Magic#U S Golf Association#The San Antonio Spurs#Chicago Bulls#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Greece
News Break
Sports
Related
BasketballWTOP

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 8 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. W L Pts Pv High...
Sportswcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. Kansas CityatL-A Angels9:38 p.m. Chi CubsatSan Diego10:10 p.m. MilwaukeeatBrooklyn7:30 p.m. N-Y IslandersatBoston6:30 p.m.
Indiana Stateregionsports.com

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 6/19

1846 – The New York Knickerbocker Club played against the New York Club in what is acknowledged as the first organized baseball game. 1867 – “Ruthless” wins the first ever Belmont Stakes. 1938 – After throwing two consecutive no-hitters, Reds pitcher Johnny Vander Meer throws 3 ⅔ innings of a...
BasketballtheScore

Report: Harden commits to play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden has committed to play for Team USA at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Harden is set to join a growing list of NBA stars in Tokyo, including teammate Kevin Durant. Other commitments to the 12-man squad include Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, and Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum.
NBAyournewsnet.com

Clippers are NBA's playoff comeback kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are the kings of the NBA’s playoff comeback. There have been only eight instances since 1996 of a team rallying to win a playoff game after trailing by at least 25 points. And after a big rally last night, the Clippers now have three of those comebacks. The others were against Golden State in 2019 and Memphis in 2012. Last night the Clippers trailed by 25 points early in the third quarter of Game 6 against the Utah Jazz. They rallied to post the largest comeback victory by a team in a series-clinching win over the last 25 seasons, and advanced to a conference final for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Jalen Johnson

The Charlotte Hornets own their own first-round pick and are owed second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the next couple of months, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Swarm & Sting will take a look at prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night.
NBABleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Worst Contract

Team-building in the NBA is hard. No one shoots 100 percent from that field. Even the best front offices in the league make the occasional mistake. Some can't seem to stay out of their own way, and those mistakes can be costly. For almost every team in the NBA, such...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Legacies and jobs on the line going into Game 7

In a few short hours, the Milwaukee Bucks will be playing Game 7 of their heated and exhausting Conference Semifinals series with the Brooklyn Nets. While the Bucks’ history of Game 7s is far from robust, Milwaukee has a chance to veer away from history and reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. And at this point, it isn’t just win or go home for some key Bucks faces.
NBAMiami Herald

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Bam Adebayo’s offseason schedule now includes a trip to Tokyo for the Olympics. The Miami Heat star center committed to join Team USA’s 12-man roster for the Olympics this summer, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Monday. Adebayo was part of the initial list of players considered for Tokyo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Jason Kidd News

One day after Damian Lillard publicly endorsed Jason Kidd for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy, Kidd says he’s withdrawn his name from consideration. While Lillard told Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes that Kidd “is the guy I want,” Kidd told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski he is not interested in the position.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Ira Winderman: Heat more than disinterested bystanders to NBA draft lottery

The Miami Heat spent the season wanting nothing to do with the NBA draft lottery, with their unprotected 2021 first-round pick held by the Oklahoma City Thunder. That selection now stands at No. 18. But that doesn’t mean the Heat still won’t have eyes on the lottery balls when the...
NBAlakers365.com

Colin Cowherd: ‘The Phoenix Suns are old school, and I like it’ | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks the Phoenix Suns after Devin Booker leads his team to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Colin points out that the Suns are 'old school', drawing comparison between Magic Johnson's Lakers and Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls. Watch as Colin breaks down why he likes this style of play more than what's common in the NBA today.
NBABleacher Report

2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Full Odds and Teams with Most at Stake

Since adopting a modified odds system in 2019, the team with the NBA's worst record has yet to win the lottery. That's bad news for the Houston Rockets but makes Tuesday's draft pick draw even more intriguing. Starting in 2019, the team with the worst record is no longer the...
NBAThe Post and Courier

Gamecocks' Dawn Staley talks Olympics, NBA; A'ja Wilson on Team USA

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley hopes her summer gold rush is just beginning. Fresh off a golden performance in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup final on June 19 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Staley was stateside two days later and discussing her plans and final Olympic roster. Deprived of a chance to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Monday Sports in Brief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes. Schools...