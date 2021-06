Ask Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon how the lengthy COVID-19 pandemic has changed his downtown Harrisburg theater, and he pauses to ponder the question. “I think we’ve learned a lot from it,” Landon finally said. “There are techniques and methodologies and technologies, which due to necessity, we have applied to our art, to our craft, to our business. I know we are going to carry that forward, but I don’t know yet if we have fundamentally changed.”