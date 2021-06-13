Review | Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2’s next update is set to introduce the Rapier weapon, Last Team Standing game mode, weaponised chairs, and more. Torn Banner Studios has updated the Chivalry 2 roadmap for Content Update 2, which is set to launch in the coming months. The update adds plenty of new features (no, not horses yet) to the game, including the new Rapier weapons and the ability to pick up chairs and hit other players with them — how a chair will fare against a full suit of steel armour is yet to be determined, but seeing as a loaf of bread can cause unbelievable carnage on the battlefield, anything is possible. The update is also set to add new customisation options to the game, such as the Mason Order’s Tournament Knight armour pictured above. You’ll certainly look the part when playing in the two new game modes — Last Team Standing and another unannounced mode.

