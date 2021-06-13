CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Review | Chivalry 2

GotGame
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articlePurely multiplayer games need to work much harder to stay relevant in the competition these days. With genres like battle royale, hero shooters and more, it takes a unique style of gameplay to stand out. It seems like Torn Banner Studios’ Chivalry 2 not only finds that unique style, but also...

gotgame.com

Comments / 0

Related
sirusgaming.com

Succubus – Review

Succubus is a first-person action game from MadMind Studio, the creators of the controversial “Agony” videogame and its subsequent sequels. And much like its prequel games, this also focuses on the torturous hellscape of the Underworld, governed by disgusting hell beasts, and littered with the souls of the damned. I...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Chivalry 2 update to add Last Team Standing game mode, chair pickups, and more

Chivalry 2’s next update is set to introduce the Rapier weapon, Last Team Standing game mode, weaponised chairs, and more. Torn Banner Studios has updated the Chivalry 2 roadmap for Content Update 2, which is set to launch in the coming months. The update adds plenty of new features (no, not horses yet) to the game, including the new Rapier weapons and the ability to pick up chairs and hit other players with them — how a chair will fare against a full suit of steel armour is yet to be determined, but seeing as a loaf of bread can cause unbelievable carnage on the battlefield, anything is possible. The update is also set to add new customisation options to the game, such as the Mason Order’s Tournament Knight armour pictured above. You’ll certainly look the part when playing in the two new game modes — Last Team Standing and another unannounced mode.
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Nintendo Delays Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Sad news has come out of the Nintendo world this morning. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed to Spring 2022. Originally slated for a release date of 12/3/2021, the team is taking more time for fine tuning. While no exact date was given, Nintendo gave an estimated release of Spring 2022. Given that Nintendo doesn’t have a ton of first-party titles scheduled to release in the near future, this is unfortunate news. But as Nintendo’s own Shigeru Miyamoto said, “A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.” Hopefully Miyamoto’s words will ring true and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will recapture the magic of the original games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chivalry#Torn Banner Studios#Battlefield#Knight#Vanguard#Guardian#Crossbowman#The Field Engineer#The Vanguard Ambusher#Archers#Sieges
IndieWire

‘Invasion’ Review: Meandering Apple Sci-Fi Drama Is Rarely More than a Survival Story Checklist

There’s a well-worn idea in disaster stories that calamity strikes right when a character is at their lowest. The giant flood or the massive accident or some global crisis just happens to arrive at some rock-bottom revelation or in the wake of some life-changing moment. “Invasion” has a few of those, one of the first clues that this newest Apple TV+ series, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, isn’t doing much more than rearranging a box full of previously-used ideas. Sheriff John Bell Tyson (Sam Neill) is serving his final day as a sheriff in an Oklahoma town. Aneesha Malik...
TV SERIES
GotGame

Darkest Dungeon II Early Access Date Announced

The sequel to Red Hook Studios hit gothic-horror RPG Darkest Dungeon, will be available for early access soon. This comes to no surprise, as the the original Darkest Dungeon also released on early access back in 2015. The trailer also includes the first glimpse of gameplay for the sequel. You can check out the early access trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
themanual.com

Power, Honor, Bravery, and Chivalry Collide in ‘The Last Duel’

Paris, Dec. 29, 1386: a frozen, sleet-ridden day. A crowd braves the cold, peasants, and royals alike. Two knights are outfitted in armor. Duly-shielded and beweaponed, they mount armored steeds, jousts pointed to the sky and take off armed, one at the other. This is the scene that’s revealed in...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
wearemoviegeeks.com

THE MANOR – Review

There have been plenty of suspense and horror flicks set in the sequestered confines of nursing homes and mental hospitals for a very good reason. When any of the residents start sensing something amiss, they’re least likely to be believed by those who might help them. When the menace comes from those in charge, the diminished capacity of their victim pools provides excellent cover for their nefarious deeds. Vincent Price comes to mind as one who thrived in the genre. Many others did so before and after his turns at chilling our bones.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

The next Chivalry 2 update will add a ridiculous Brawl mode, a new sword, but most importantly: headbutting

VIDEO: Exclusive gameplay of the new Brawl mode, coming before the end of the month. Another Chivalry 2 update is due next week, just two months after the medieval dismemberment sim got a couple new maps along with new cosmetics and fixes. I loved the Desecration of Galencourt map that got added back in August, partly because it features the best status bar I've seen in a videogame, a "desecration meter" that appears as you clobber pristine statues and monuments.
VIDEO GAMES
GoldDerby

‘The Harder They Fall’ reviews: ‘Dynamite’ Netflix Western features a ‘stellar’ Black cast

Six months after she stole the Oscars with her epic walk through Union Station, Regina King brings her trademark charisma back to the screen in Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall.” Directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel – Boaz Yakin shares screenwriting credit – “The Harder They Fall” is a Western set in the postbellum period that pits Jonathan Majors against Idris Elba in a revenge narrative. Samuel has assembled an impressive cast that also includes Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, and others. It opened in a limited theatrical release on October 22 in advance of its November...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The best online escape rooms to play with friends, from Harry Potter to murder mystery games

A mainstay of team-building away days and party activities, escape rooms are big business. These Crystal Maze-style puzzle boxes come in every shape and size, from elaborate missions spanning several stages to cramped Victorian prison cells and claustrophobic dungeons.But if locking yourself in a dark room for an hour is not the way you want to spend your Saturday, you have other options. Virtual escape rooms take the problem-solving, deductive reasoning and teamwork elements of physical escape rooms, and bring the challenge online.Physical escape rooms were inspired by video games, so there are plenty of classic examples of the genre...
VIDEO GAMES
goodmenproject.com

How a One Night Stand Turned Into a Lifetime of Guilt

“Dad…?” I heard my son’s trembling voice on the other end of the line. “What’s wrong, David? Are you okay?” “I’m sorry to have to tell you this,” he said. “But mom’s dead.”. After I finally pulled myself up from the floor, I caught the first flight I could from...
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Chivalry 2 Reveals Two New Weapons Coming Soon

Today, Torn Banner Studios revealed two new weapons coming to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. game with a future update. More specifically, the two new weapons will be added with the game's second content update, which doesn't have a date, but when it does release, it will add both the Chair and the Rapier as weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

The Court of Owls Come to Play in the New Gotham Knights Trailer

The new trailer for Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights is officially here. During DC FanDome, the new trailer was officially revealed, showcasing the secretive Court of Owls. In a world where there is no more Batman, can his protégés take on the new threat on their own? Check out the new trailer below to find out!
VIDEO GAMES
uticaphoenix.net

In “The Green Knight,” Chivalry Was Always Dead

“Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” the beloved fourteenth-century poem, begins during Christmastime at the court of King Arthur, when a giant man the color of spinach rides into the banquet hall with a proposition. He will accept any blow from one of Arthur’s knights if, in a year and a day’s time, that knight will come to his own home, the Green Chapel, and receive a blow in return. Arthur wants to take up the challenge, but his nephew Gawain intercedes. “I’m the weakest, I know, and the feeblest in spirit,” he declares, “so my life would be the least loss.” (This is politesse; Gawain craves adventure and glory.) With a stroke, Gawain decapitates the giant, who calmly picks up his head and rides away: see you in a year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
oneroomwithaview.com

The Programme – Review

With prison reform and abolition hot – and necessary – topics today, Antony Spina’s short film imagines a coldly efficient worst case scenario. As the United States prison system reaches capacity, an experimental combination of drugs and therapy yields incredible results to turn offenders into quiet, placid members of society. The United Kingdom and Brazil are quick to import this groundbreaking system, but no one questions that perhaps these humans have become just a bit unhuman. The Programme looks at a carceral system pushed to the brink and choosing further violence rather than reform.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy